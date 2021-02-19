Bayleys Property Services expands into retail property management

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 09:12

The effects of Covid-19 on New Zealand’s retail property scene - combined with ever-evolving changes to the way consumers shop in traditional ‘bricks and mortar’ premises - has led to the creation of a new senior role within Bayleys Property Services - the commercial property management and services division of Bayleys Real Estate.

Michael Gillon has been appointed the agency’s Head of Retail Property Management, based out of Bayleys Property Services’ Auckland office and with a national mandate. Michael Gillon has previously worked with property management agencies such as Colliers and JLL. He was based in London for the past 10 years returning to New Zealand at the end of last year.

Michael Gillon’s retail-specific mandate is to build a national management portfolio of retail properties providing clients with a credible alternative option for the outsourced management of their suburban retail hubs, through to large format shopping malls and centres.

"The continued increase in online spend along with the effects of the Covid pandemic has meant retailers have had to adapt accordingly and I think this evolution also applies to the way retail properties are managed. Property management teams need to introduce innovative technology with customer experience, social value and sustainability initiatives at the forefront," Michael Gillon added.

"Retail locations such as shopping centres are usually at the heart of their immediate local communities, where people live, work, shop and play so the role of the retail property manager also involves ensuring that there is a strong relationship for the client and their asset within the local community."

Bayleys Property Services General Manager Stuart Bent said Michael Gillon would be working with Bayleys’ extensive network of retail sales and commercial leasing agents throughout the country, and also closely liaising with existing BPS clients to understand the issues and strategies they require to successfully manage their retail property assets.