The Paper Planes creative competition is back for 2021

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 14:12

Fasten your seatbelts - The Paper Planes is preparing to land. Stuff’s annual creative competition shines the spotlight on the very best work from New Zealand advertisers.

Launching on 1 March, this year’s competition will expand into three categories: Best print campaign, Best integrated campaign and Best digital campaign. Winners will be selected by ad industry legend and global authority on trust in advertising, Cindy Gallop.

Stuff’s Chief Revenue Officer Andy Symons says The Paper Planes is a celebration of the brands that capture audience attention and imagination through clever and innovative print-led advertising concepts.

"Print is a unique and effective medium for communicating creative concepts, and we’ll be looking for agencies and brands who can demonstrate innovative and clever creative that makes the brand soar as well as deliver effective and impactful results," says Symons.

Entries are open from 1 March - 19 April and Stuff is offering $500,000 in advertising space across its print and digital portfolio, for the winning creative ideas to be brought to life in an integrated way.

Cindy will beam in virtually from New York to deliver a keynote address, before announcing the winners at an awards breakfast in May.

Rainger and Rolfe’s Seriously Spicy’ campaign for Texas Chicken won last year’s inaugural competition with an ad featuring a chicken drumstick-shaped hole that appeared to have burnt through the layers of the newspaper. The winner was chosen and awarded by global advertising icon Sir John Hegarty.

2021 prizes will be awarded as follows:

Best print campaign - $300k print advertising

Best integrated campaign - $100k advertising (print + digital)

Best digital campaign - $100k digital advertising

For further information and to enter, visit stuff.co.nz/paperplanes/