Long Bay market now a permanent monthly fixture

Friday, 19 February, 2021 - 14:14

The Long Bay Village Markets, which have been running over the summer months, have proven so popular they will now be a regular monthly fixture on the North Shore’s events calendar.

More than 1000 people attended the January market which hosted approximately 80 of Auckland’s leading artisans, delivering handmade sustainable goods including clothing, jewellery, toys, plants, gourmet and organic fare, homewares, beauty items, gifts, fresh produce and flowers and more.

The market is across a sprawling lawn opposite Long Bay Village as well as in the sheltered, elevated courtyard within the Village. While Long Bay residents enjoy a gentle stroll to the market, there is also plenty of parking for those who live further away and like to drive to the event.

Run by Long Bay developer Templeton Group, the market has steadily grown in interest with both people attending and with stallholders.

"It’s been wonderful to see so many families coming along to check out all the fabulous stalls where they can buy locally produced goodies, people catching up with friends, even bringing their pups for a walk," said Templeton Group spokesperson Dani Simpson.

"It’s great to also involve our local retailers, some of whom set up their own stalls and other who are providing coffee and ice cream from their premises in the Village.

"It’s a really vibrant atmosphere and we’re excited to now be running the market on the fourth Sunday of every month this year."

In addition to the market stalls, there is an extensive retail offerings as well as cafes, restaurants and bars serving up delicious food and refreshments during the market.

The next market is on Sunday, February 28 from 9am-2pm.

To inquire about stall holdings, email longbayvillagemarket@gmail.com. For more information about the market and stall holders, search ‘Long Bay Village Market’ on Facebook.