Same great taste, less waste - Frucor Suntory

Monday, 22 February, 2021 - 13:39

Frucor Suntory has taken a significant step towards reducing waste by introducing cardboard packaging to multipacks of Pepsi, Pepsi Max, Mountain Dew and 7UP.

The change is one of several the Australasian beverage company has undertaken to help achieve their sustainability goal of zero waste to landfill by 2030.

The move from shrink wrap to cardboard will remove 2.7 million pieces of plastic from going to landfill each year.

Frucor Suntory Head of Sustainability, Ben Walkley says the switch to cardboard makes the packaging easier for consumers to recycle.

"There is greater consumer trust in the recycling process of cardboard compared to soft plastics like shrink wrap, which can be confusing and not always readily available."

Ben adds that the packaging can be more efficiently stacked and transported - meaning the change will also help reduce Frucor Suntory’s carbon footprint.

Look out for the new Pepsi multipacks, available for purchase from Monday, February 22.