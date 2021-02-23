Holidays Act overhaul welcomed - BusinessNZ

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 05:02

BusinessNZ has welcomed news that the Holidays Act will finally be overhauled.

The review of the Holidays Act that proposed the overhaul was initiated by BusinessNZ and the CTU in 2018.

Problems with the Act have caused businesses, councils and government departments to have paid employees wrong amounts, requiring multi-million arrears payments.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the current Act was based on the view that work happens in traditional Monday-to-Friday nine-to-five work weeks.

"But a great many workplaces now have variable hours of work, and the current Act makes it impossible for payroll managers to work out what a week is, in situations where employees work variable hours."

The new Act is expected to be passed in early 2022.