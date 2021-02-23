Retail sales hold up in the December quarter - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 10:46

Robust sales of vehicles, hardware supplies, and electrical items contributed to the rise of total retail values in the December 2020 quarter after the spending surge in the September 2020 quarter sales, Stats NZ said today.

In actual terms using year on year movements, total retail sales values, rose 4.9 percent ($1.3 billion) in December 2020 quarter after the strong 7.4 percent ($1.8 billion) rise in the September 2020 quarter.

The momentum of higher spending on motor vehicles continued into the December 2020 quarter with another solid increase of 12 percent ($412 million), after the 13 percent ($454 million) lift in the September 2020 quarter.

