Appointment signals strong growth vision for Kiwi insurance group

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 14:10

Homegrown kiwi underwriting agency Delta Insurance Group has expanded its management team appointing current Advisory Board member Kent Chaplin as Chief Operating Officer (COO) to support its global growth plans.

Mr Chaplin is former CEO and regional head for Lloyd’s in Asia-Pacific.

Group managing director Ian Pollard says the decision to appoint a COO arose from Delta’s strategic planning sessions in late 2020 as the company looked at the long-term future of the business and the insurance industry. "Last year, we saw very positive growth for Delta here - almost 25% - and double that in the Asia-Pacific region, despite the impact of COVID-19," he says. "That growth has encouraged us to significantly broaden our footprint in Asia-Pacific and beyond - becoming more global in our outlook."

Mr Pollard says Mr Chaplin’s appointment was a logical step once Delta’s future aspirations and ambitions were clarified and confirmed. "Kent joined us in 2019 as an advisor to our Board with vast experience of our markets, and in the time he’s been in that role we’ve been greatly impressed with his insights, knowledge and guidance. When we looked at the long-term directions and needs of the business on the global stage, what he offered was a perfect fit. We see his appointment in this more direct, full-time role as a key to taking us to that next level and we’re thrilled to have him on the team."

Mr Chaplin’s skills were an excellent complement to those of the current management team, says Mr Pollard. "In particular, he brings a familiarity with the global insurance world and culture - regulatory, technical and claims knowledge - from his time with Lloyd’s that will be invaluable to Delta as we grow. We feel a bit like a football team that has signed a marquee player who will help us reach the Premier League."

Mr Chaplin says he didn’t need to ponder for long before saying yes to the role. "I’ve got to know the Delta team well over the last few years and I greatly admire the company’s vision, culture and purpose - and its world-class team. It’s a privilege to now be a full-time part of that team on their journey. Delta is a proven leader in providing specialist and expert solutions to the business and wider community, and it is hugely exciting to be part of this dynamic business and contribute to its continued success.

"We share a view on the vast opportunities for the industry and a desire to provide industry leadership in a complex and risky world where the pandemic is one of many challenges and where the continued protection of customers is paramount," he says. "We also share a passion for specialist insurance, such as the niche products and services Delta has become well-known for, as well as a heritage for those products, which were, in many cases, founded by Lloyd’s."

Mr Chaplin sees three major challenges for the company and the industry: "How to remain relevant to society in a rapidly changing risk and regulatory environment; how to ensure our products are fit-for-purpose for customers and optimise customer outcomes when requirements often change unpredictably; and how to embrace the global technology revolution to ensure the business is easy to access, responsive and efficient.

"At the centre of all of that is our vision: To make the world a safer place."