Meat Industry Association awards 11 new scholarships for 2021

Tuesday, 23 February, 2021 - 15:19

Eleven New Zealanders considering careers in the red meat processing and exporting sector have been awarded scholarships.

Every year, the Meat Industry Association awards a number of undergraduate ($5,000 per year) and post-graduate ($10,000 per year) scholarships.

This year’s new scholars include those in their first year of studies to those undertaking Masters or PhD research. Their subjects range from food process engineering, food safety and quality, agribusiness management and marketing to law, politics and anthropology.

Sirma Karapeeva, chief executive of MIA, said the wide range of subjects being studied by the 2021 scholars illustrate the many opportunities on offer in New Zealand’s largest manufacturing industry.

"There are many different roles and strong pathways for career progression in the red meat processing and exporting sector. Attracting skilled people and supporting their development is important to us. It’s vital to our continuing success and prosperity."

Scholars also have the opportunity of part-time or vacation work in the meat industry and a number are already working in the sector.

"Scholars have told us that their MIA scholarships have helped them to secure part-time work, internships and full-time career positions in the sector.

There were more than 50 applicants for the 2021 scholarship programme, says Ms Karapeeva.

"This shows the level of interest and excitement in the industry. There was also a high calibre of applicants, which made it very difficult to choose our 2021 scholars."

The MIA runs a mentoring programme for its scholars, including a networking and educational event in Wellington, with presentations from key figures from across the industry.

The meat processing sector directly employs some 25,000 people, mainly in regional New Zealand. It is also one of the biggest trainers of New Zealand workers, with approximately 4,500 people undergoing NZQA accredited courses annually. The new Meat Industry Association scholars for 2021 are:

- Dominic Morrison from Queenstown, B.Com (Economics) and 1st year law at Otago University

- Jack Coakley from Christchurch, B.Com (Accounting and Finance) at Otago University

- Joe Ward, Havelock North, B.Com with a double major in Finance and Strategy and Marketing and Entrepreneurship at Canterbury University

- Joelle Gatenby, Dunedin, B.AgriBusiness and Food Marketing at Lincoln University

- Megan Ross from Whangarei, B. Food Tech (Hons) Majoring in Food Process Engineering at Massey University, Palmerston North

- Nelson Harper from Palmerston North, Bachelor of Engineering Hons (chemical and bioprocess) at Massey University

- Tully Paterson from Invercargill, LLB/BA (law, politics, anthropology) at Auckland University

- Haley La Franco from Hawke’s Bay, Master of Food Safety and Quality at Massey University

- Grace MacDonald from Christchurch, Masters of Management in Agribusiness at Lincoln University

- Todd Fortune from Dunedin, Master of Design Enterprise ‘A Collaborative New Food Product Development System’ at Otago Polytechnic

- Hennie Pienaar from Invercargill, PhD ‘Managing Musculoskeletal injuries in the Meat processing industry’ through Te Whare WÄnanga o AwanuiÄrangi