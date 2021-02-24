Fruit snack producer Annies 'kicks off community fundraising initiative'

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 10:05

Annies, the Marlborough-based fruit snacks producer, has kicked off a community fundraising initiative to help schools and non-profit organisations raise money, while donating healthy fruit bars to charities, groups and social enterprises in need.

Schools, clubs, sports teams and other community groups can fundraise by selling Annies Apple and Mango Passion bars for $2, raising 85 cents for every bar sold.

Since the programme began in the last term of 2020, almost $15,000 has been raised.

For every 500 Annies fruit bars sold in fundraising, Annies will donate 50 bars to a New Zealand charity or social enterprise nominated by the fundraising group. The group can choose a charity close to their hearts or select one of the four participating organisations - Eat My Lunch, KidsCan, The Salvation Army or Women’s Refuge. Already, around 18,000 bars have been sold through fundraising, which has enabled the MÄori-family owned business to donate over 1700 bars.

Auckland’s Northcote Primary School recently sold over 1000 Annies real fruit bars as part of their fundraising activity.

Rachel Henderson, chair of Friends of Northcote School, said "Not only did we sell a healthier product, we made a healthy profit; almost $1000 will help pay for IT and furniture for our classrooms.

"And the bonus was that we sold enough bars for Annies to keep paying it forward, donating 100 bars to student violinists from Viscount School in Mangere, Auckland."

Mel Chambers, Kono Group General Manager - Sales and Marketing, says Annies fruit bars have been a favourite snack in Aotearoa for over 33 years.

"New Zealanders of a certain age tell us they remember enjoying Annies in their childhood and are thrilled to introduce them to their own children. It’s great to reach the next generation and see they’re enjoying the bars too. Because they're made only with fruit, they’re free of gluten, nuts and dairy, preservatives, concentrates and sugar - there’s nothing in there that doesn’t need to be. We use honest and wholesome ingredients so you can feel good about what you and your kids are eating.

"Annies are a healthier snack for pretty much anyone, which resonates with the values of many sports clubs and schools in Aotearoa. This fundraising initiative is also in line with one of the core values of parent company Kono, manaakitanga, which encompasses kindness and generosity."

Fundraisers can download a toolkit which includes an organiser’s checklist, letter templates, tally sheet and a poster template to support their fundraising efforts.

Schools, clubs, sports teams or groups can find more information or register for the initiative at www.annies.co.nz/fundraising