OneFortyOne appoints Brent Guild as Executive General Manager, New Zealand

Wednesday, 24 February, 2021 - 10:41

Brent Guild has been appointed Executive General Manager, New Zealand, by OneFortyOne. Brent Guild replaces Lees Seymour, who resigned from the role in late 2020.

"We are very pleased to confirm Brent’s appointment," says OneFortyOne Chief Executive Officer, Andy Giles Knopp. "Brent has been working as General Manager Forests for OneFortyOne New Zealand since 2019 and as one of two acting leaders for the New Zealand team for the past several months. In this role he has made a significant impact on the business, particularly during a difficult 2020."

Brent said that he is looking forward to the challenges and opportunities offered by the role.

"Our industry is an important contributor to the Nelson Tasman and Marlborough regions. We have very committed teams in both the forest and the mill, and I am looking forward to working with them and better understanding the aspirations of our stakeholders," says Brent. Brent Guild’s appointment as Executive General Manager, New Zealand, is effective 1 March 2021.