IU Charging raises 200K plus in first 3 days of 2mil campaign

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 07:59

New Zealand tech startup IU Charging publicly launched their equity crowdfunding campaign yesterday at 6pm NZDT. Since their private launch on Monday, they have raised over $200,000 of a $500,000 minimum target. They aim to raise up to $2 million.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company has already signed an agreement in the U.S. worth over $56 million. The agreement involves over 122,000 U.S. car parks for a 10-year period.

Co-founders Jake Bezzant and Nigel Broomhall have both worked in the U.S. parking and electrical industries consecutively. Notably, Mr Bezzant was the former Global CEO of one of the world’s biggest parking technology companies, Parking Sense. They had originally planned on approaching U.S. venture capitalists for investment.

"The combination of Covid and a large number of friends and family wanting to invest has changed our approach", the founders say in their letter to potential investors.

The pair still intends on raising future rounds of investment in the U.S but are eager to have more members of the New Zealand public come on board as investors for their current offer.

"We’re really excited to be working on the PledgeMe platform to give New Zealanders an opportunity to become shareholders in this exciting new venture...the electrification of transport is a major shift that’s happening around the world, and we’re on the cusp of it", says Mr Broomhall.

The combination of their existing corporate U.S relationships, established partnerships with local installers and a global shift towards electric vehicles have left Bezzant and Broomhall confident in the potential success of their U.S. operations.

"The team at IU Charging are ideally placed to ride this wave, with the experience and the global network to make something massive".

IU Charging’s equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on 24 February at 6pm NZDT and has raised over $200,000 of a $500,000 minimum goal. They are seeking to raise up to $2 million, which represents 20% of the company. Shares are $1 each with a minimum investment of $1000. The campaign closes on 22 March at 6pm NZDT.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/446