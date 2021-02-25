Unisys wins contracts 'for core solutions' with NZTA

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 10:06

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a range of contracts for the company’s core solutions with clients around the world.

All awarded during the fourth quarter of 2020, the Unisys contracts announced today are:

- Unisys renewed its relationship to support the New Zealand Transport Agency’s Registry Suite, a group of systems for vehicle and driver safety programs including driver licensing, motor vehicle registration and road user charges, using the Unisys AB Suite® - a cross-platform development application within the ClearPath Forward® environment - as part of an agile development approach to quickly reflect business changes.

- A global healthcare provider signed a contract with Unisys to continue providing digital workplace solutions including InteliServe™, which leverages artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, to provide a first-rate user experience for 39,000 employees around the world.

- A U.S. state government awarded Unisys a new scope contract to support the state’s quickly-shifting workforce model to a remote-first strategy. Unisys will provide its CloudForte® solution as the foundation for a virtual infrastructure that will secure sensitive applications and regulated data by preventing users from printing, copying or downloading data onto unsecured devices.

"These contracts illustrate the value of the business outcomes that we are laser focused on delivering for our clients," said Eric Hutto, president and COO of Unisys. "We have made significant progress in how we align our digital workplace and cloud solutions with our clients’ business objectives, and this vision and direction continues to be recognised and validated by leading industry analyst firms such as ISG."