New Chief of Consumer for 2degrees

Thursday, 25 February, 2021 - 12:49

2degrees has appointed Holly Knill to the role of Chief Consumer Officer.

New Zealand born and raised, Holly is returning home from Sydney, where she drove significant revenue growth as Foxtel’s Group Director of Content and IP Products. Prior to that she spent 15 years working in digital products, start-ups and television in the UK, Europe and Middle East. Throughout her career, Holly’s roles have involved securing commercial arrangements with large telco providers such as Telstra and Vodafone.

Talking about the senior leadership team appointment, 2degrees CEO Mark Aue said:

"Holly’s proven ability to drive transformation and serve changing consumer preferences will be a huge asset in our second decade of operation. Her leadership experience will help drive our continued commitment to improving mobile and broadband services for kiwis."

Mr Aue said that Ms Knill’s appointment came at a time when 2degrees’ consumer division was going from strength to strength:

"A growing number of kiwis are drawn to our products and the way 2degrees continues to fight for fair. We have more than 120,000 broadband customers and more than 400,000 consumer pay monthly mobile customers. We’re looking forward to having Holly maintain that growth while ensuring those who choose 2degrees have a reason to stay," said Mr Aue.

Ms Knill said the opportunity to join the 2degrees team came at the perfect time:

"I’m thrilled to be coming home to New Zealand and joining a business that continues to challenge the market and the status quo, while standing up for its customers, partners and people. With bold plans for growth and network development, 2021 is set to be another fantastic year for 2degrees," she said.

Ms Knill joins 2degrees on 8 March 2021.