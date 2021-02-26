Farm Environment Plan deadline approaching - council

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 08:37

Council is reminding horticultural growers and farmers to submit their Farm Environment Plans (FEP) before the upcoming May 1 deadline.

A FEP outlines the sustainable management of soil, water and nutrient resources on farms and is individually designed to identify and manage environmental risks.

The plans are required under the TairÄwhiti Resource Management Plan for growers and farmers to carry out specific activities in the region.

"For some low risk on-farm activities such as stock crossings, culverts and setbacks, farmers or growers may be able to use their FEP instead of applying for resource consent," said Kerry Hudson, Council’s integrated catchments manager.

"However non-compliance with this regulation could trigger the requirement for resource consent for certain activities. Ultimately, getting your FEP sorted now will save time and ensure better environmental management practices."

Council has just approved the use of the New Zealand Good Agricultural Practice (NZGAP) designed Environmental Management System (EMS) module as an option to complete FEPs through Horticulture NZ.

"Our team has been working with Horticulture NZ to create a streamlined process and we have a new approach for assessing regional FEPs for a fast turnaround," Mr Hudson said.

"We understand this is an incredibly busy time for our horticulture and farming community but now is the time to get this sorted rather than leaving it until the last minute."

FEPs can be emailed to FEP@gdc.govt.nz. Submitters will get a confirmation email to say the plan has been received and once again when it has been certified against the regional plan.

Our website outlines the relevant land uses that will require a FEP, along with comprehensive information and workbooks to assist growers and farmers.

For more information, please contact Council.