ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence: Hanging in there

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 10:02

The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index fell 1 point to 113 in February, consolidating a bit short of its historical average of 120.

"Unlike business sentiment, consumer confidence has not had a full recovery, but it’s not too far short of its historical average," said ANZ Chief Economist Sharon Zollner.

Turning to the detail:

- Perceptions of current financial situations fell 6 points to -2%.

- A net 27% expect to be better off this time next year, down 1.

- A net 20% think it is a good time to buy a major household item, down 1 point. It is consistent with our expectation that the durables retail overshoot is on borrowed time.

- Perceptions regarding the next year’s economic outlook lifted 3 points to

2%. The five-year outlook also lifted 3 points to +20%.

- House price inflation expectations jumped another 0.6%pts to 7.5%, a record high in data that begins in 2010. They lifted in every region, and range from 6.2% in Canterbury to 8.4% in the North Island ex Auckland and Wellington.

- Inflation expectations remain high at 4.6%. House price inflation expectations are off the charts at

7.5%.

"Household house price expectations are spectacular, with fear of missing out rampant. However, sales were weaker in January, and longer-term mortgage rates will soon come under upward pressure if the underlying wholesale interest rates don’t start to back down. Affordability is exceptionally stretched, and record rates of lending may soon start to put pressure on banks’ funding positions. We suspect the frenzy is close to a peak.

"Households continue to be wary about buying a major household item. Retail spending has outperformed this indicator, reflecting repurposed holiday savings, a catch-up from lockdown, the housing boom and interest-free deals. However, this overshoot is now waning, as was inevitable.

"Meanwhile, households are perceiving a lot of inflation out there. The Reserve Bank tends to focus on what businesses think, as they are the ones who set the prices. But all else equal, high household inflation expectations make it easier for retailers to pass through cost increases, and will also impact wage negotiations in an environment where firms continue to report that finding labour is their biggest problem."

