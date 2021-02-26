Xiaomi releases New Zealand's 'most affordable 5G smartphone'

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 10:52

As the 5G rollout ramps up around New Zealand, Kiwis need look no further than the Redmi Note 9T 5G - New Zealand’s most affordable 5G smartphone, to make the most of the eye-wateringly high-speeds on offer.

The third largest smartphone provider in the world, global technology company Xiaomi has been redefining what value means in the world of phones since 2010. Their ethos is "innovation for everyone", to which cost is the biggest barrier for many consumers.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is the latest device in Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 series, which has amassed 20,000,000 users globally. When Xiaomi asked its users what they most wanted in their next Redmi Note smartphone, the results had a strong common theme - 5G capability. Enter Redmi Note’s first ever 5G smartphone, the Redmi Note 9T.

With a price point of only $399, the Redmi Note 9T is New Zealand’s most affordable smartphone with 5G capability. Mi Oceania, spokesperson, Eric Chang, says they’re excited to show New Zealanders a more accessible entry-point for 5G.

"Kiwis do not want to pay five times the price for a smartphone with 5G capability. While Xiaomi is still a bit of an underdog in the New Zealand market, everything it makes is high-

quality, well-designed and at a low cost, with the company committed to no more than five per cent of profit margins on key hardware lines to achieve this. With the Note 9T, Kiwis do not have to compromise quality features to access to the latest technology."

Redmi Note 9T’s speed is about smooth connectivity, ready to give users unparalleled speed, advanced connectivity with dual SIM 5G. With two different 5G networks, users can maximise network coverage to get a 5G connection that is always on in areas that it is available.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G is available from Friday 26 February 2021, and is available in Nightfall Black and Daybreak Purple for $399 in a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration

from Mi Store Sylvia Park, online at www.mi-store.co.nz and at all PB Tech stores nationwide.

For more information and full product specs on the Redmi Note 9T, please visit: Redmi Note 9T 5G.

Feature list

Brilliant design, durable build With a splash-proof and fingerprint resistant coating, the unibody 3D allows a comfortable grip while featuring a redesigned side fingerprint sensor for ergonomic comfort and speedy unlocking. Ready to protect from drops, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 to protect from accidental drops. Also equipped for quick and easy contactless payments. In case you still need it, the design still includes a 3.5mm headphone jack to have the choice of corded or uncorded headphones.

Capture your world with a powerful 48MP camera The 9T adopts a brand-new halo camera design, the 48MP high-res AI triple camera is ready to capture all your memorable moments with utmost clarity. Plus, 2MP depth sensor for portrait modes, a 2MP macro lens to capture life’s little joys, and a dedicated night mode. The front camera features a 13MP camera, should you wish to capture a high-definition selfie in the moment. Video recording capabilities includes 4K video recording at 30fps and 1080p video recording at 30/60fps.

Immersive multimedia system The generously sized high definition 6.53" screen is only the start of a great multimedia experience. A rare feature that is usually only reserved for expensive flagship smartphones, the 9T brings dual speakers to the mid-range sector. Never miss a beat, as audio is louder and more immersive, and even includes smart orientation technology.

More battery, fewer worries A big concern of those looking to make the shift to 5G is the effect the increase of power will have on the drain of the battery life. The 9T was designed with this in mind, and will power you through a full day and beyond with its 15 hours of navigation, 18 hours of video playback or 11 hours of gaming. Powerful software features that bring out the fullest potential of your battery capacity, with four battery optimisation features that you can easily enable in your settings. Once the battery runs low, the 18W fast charger allows you to charge 33% in just 30 minutes, making sure that you are always ready to go. The high charge cycle count battery delivers increased overall lifespan, and lasts up to almost three years without significant degradation.

5G SIM Connectivity: Vodafone (and Vodafone MVNOs where applicable) will automatically access 5G connections when the SIM is inserted in the handset. For Spark/Skinny, if the SIM card has not been inserted into a 5G-capable handset before, the network may not automatically provision 5G onto the SIM - this is the case for all 5G handsets Spark do not range themselves. This can be resolved by either calling Spark, visiting a Spark store, or using the Spark live chat. For Skinny, only live chat is available.