Lawson's Dry Hills achieves carbon zero certification

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 12:23

Respected Marlborough wine producer, Lawson’s Dry Hills, has this week achieved carbon zero status having met the requirements of ISO14064 and received accreditation from Toitu.

ISO 14064 specifies the principles and requirements for quantifying and reporting greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and removals. It includes requirements for the design, development, management, reporting and verification of an organisation's GHG inventory.

Lawson’s Dry Hills first certification under this global standards organisation, the ISO14001 environmental management system, was met in 2011. This latest achievement of carbon zero was a natural progression for the company, whose sustainability story started back in the 2000’s.

General Manager and shareholder, Sion Barnsley comments, "We have always considered sustainability in our decision-making across the business and to attain carbon zero status is an achievement we are very proud of." He continues, "Our small team have strongly supported our vision and everyone has contributed to this important milestone."

Group Marketing Manager, Belinda Jackson added, "We know how important sustainability is becoming for those making purchasing decisions, so we’re delighted that our environmental credentials add further value to those enjoying our wines."

The 2021 harvest is underway, the 30th vintage for Lawson’s Dry Hills and one that will be celebrated along with their new carbon zero status.

Lawson’s Dry Hills is the only New Zealand wine producer to be certified with both ISO14001 and ISO14064.