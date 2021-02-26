Access Corporate Group 'accelerates' global expansion with VTN's ANZ website launch

Friday, 26 February, 2021 - 13:00

Today VTN, Access Corporate Group’s global retail community for mass premium brands, has officially launched its e-commerce website, www.vtnstore.com, in New Zealand and Australia. With dedicated websites for the US and Europe in the pipeline, the launch of the ANZ website marks an exciting milestone in Access’ global reach.

With this launch, customers in this region can now shop online for more than 100 individual SKU’s (Stock Keeping Units), curated from 11 international beauty, wellness and lifestyle brands, including New Zealand’s Bee+, and Savar alongside international brands Amilera, Bean Body, Beeotic, eimele, Invisible Zinc, Lovekins, Minenssey, Napoleon Perdis, and Vida Glow.

VTN standing for ‘veritas, tempus, naturae’ (‘truth, time and nature’), is a digital and brick and mortar network of app, website, and boutique retail stores providing a unique, direct brand-to-consumer experience.

A sophisticated, members-only retail community of global brands, VTN instantly brings brands to more than 10 million registered consumers across the world who hold a shared appreciation for lifestyle-enhancing products.

The VTN website has been designed to deliver customers smoother and more streamlined online shopping with clear design and intuitive navigation throughout. An easy checkout process and secure payment gateway includes PayPal and Google Pay. Altogether the purchasing journey has been thoughtfully designed from end to end.

Products are easily identified through a sitewide search functionality, with detailed descriptions of each SKU enabling customers to find information on their benefits.

Working directly with the brands, a dedicated chat and email support team is well informed to advise and answer any customer enquiries. Traffic to the VTN website is also bolstered from accompanying Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest communities, with weekly email newsletters for product updates, offers and announcements.

Access’ ambition is to make VTN the leading retail marketplace for premium beauty, wellness, and lifestyle products. The e-commerce website comes just months after the launch of the VTN app on Android and Apple app stores in China. At last year’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, Access achieved a total Gross Merchandising Value (GMV) of NZD$224 million through VTN app alone.

"We are thrilled to launch VTN’s website in Australia and New Zealand," commented Livia Wang, Chief Brand Officer of Access Corporate Group. "It is exciting to be able to offer a wide range of products online for our New Zealand and Australian consumers. And with a physical Sydney CBD store to come in the near future, we will continue to strengthen VTN’s presence both online and offline.

Also in 2021, a planned expansion to the North American and European markets is set to capture a wider audience globally, while adding to an already impressive catalogue of brands to our ever-growing portfolio."

Access Corporate Group continues to grow and expand its footprint worldwide. 2020 saw the opening of its New Zealand office in Auckland, and this year will see offices opening in both the United States and Europe. The company currently serves more than 10 million consumers across the world.

About Access Corporate Groupâ¨Innovative brand management company Access Corporate Group (Access) was established in 2017 and has continued to grow rapidly since then. Originating in Sydney, the company now has offices in Melbourne, Auckland and Hangzhou, China, with more than 2,000 employees across its four international locations. With ‘Everyday Better Life’ as its vision, Access brings the best premium beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands to millions of customers around the globe.

About Access Corporate in New Zealandâ¨Access Corporate Group established their New Zealand office in July 2020, appointing Greg Macpherson (former CEO of MitoQ Ltd) as country manager with a staff of 14. â¨â¨The expansion to New Zealand followed the purchase of established New Zealand beauty brand Savar. The company has already achieved significant success with MitoQ and Bee+ in China, most recently announcing GMV sales of $30 Million at the 11-11 Singles Day shopping festival.

â¨