Internal Affairs issues formal warning to Property Brokers

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 12:03

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs has issued a formal warning to real estate agent Property Brokers Limited under the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 (AML/CFT Act). This is the first formal warning issued to a real estate agent under this legislation.

Property Brokers operates more than 80 branches around New Zealand and employs over 700 staff. The company operates across residential, rural and commercial property.

Property Brokers Limited have failed to meet several of their AML/CFT obligations relating to the establishment, implementation and maintenance of their AML/CFT programme and the hiring and training of compliance staff. They also failed to have adequate policies, procedures and controls for monitoring compliance or to follow guidance material from AML/CFT supervisors.

They are not alleged to be involved in money laundering or the financing of terrorism.

"Real estate is a high-value asset often used domestically and internationally to launder and invest criminal proceeds. Businesses have an obligation to have robust processes in place to protect them from misuse" says Mike Stone, Director of DIA’s AML Group.

"Our inspection of Property Brokers Limited highlighted concerns and we have a responsibility to act on these concerns. New Zealanders need to have confidence and trust in the integrity of the New Zealand financial system."

Property Brokers Limited are required to take immediate action to rectify all areas of non-compliance and will continue to be closely monitored by DIA officials.

Penalties for continued non-compliance can result in civil penalties of up to $200,000 in the case of an individual, and $2 million, in the case of a body corporate; and criminal penalties of imprisonment for up to two years or a fine of up to $300,000, in the case of an individual, and $5 million in the case of a body corporate.

The AML/CFT Act established a system to detect and deter money laundering and the financing of terrorism, and to maintain and enhance New Zealand’s international reputation while growing public confidence in the financial system.

The formal warning to Property Brokers was issued on 14 January 2020 under section 80 of the AML/CFT Act.