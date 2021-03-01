The Paper Planes has landed - Stuff

Monday, 1 March, 2021 - 13:55

Stuff has today launched its second The Paper Planes creative competition, with half a million dollars worth of advertising up for grabs. This year Stuff is partnering with New York-based Cindy Gallop, an ad industry legend and authority on trust in advertising, to judge the competition.

Stuff and Gallop will be looking for creative ideas that showcase the very best in advertising. Kiwi advertising brands, agencies and businesses are encouraged to enter their most creative and innovative print-led concepts that can be brought to life in an integrated manner, for the chance to win a share of advertising across Stuff’s print and digital portfolio.

Cindy Gallop set up the US office of Bartle Bogle Hegarty in New York and has been named Advertising Woman of the Year, Business Insider’s 15 Most important Marketing Strategy Thinkers Today, and has twice topped Campaign’s list of Top 10 Trailblazers. She is also the founder and CEO of IfWeRanTheWorld and founder of social sextech platform MakeLoveNotPorn.

At a special awards breakfast in May, Cindy will dial in from New York to deliver a (virtual) keynote address on the future of advertising in news media and the importance of trust, before announcing the winners.

Cindy says she’s thrilled to be judging this year’s competition; "I’m excited to see New Zealand brands and agencies go to town creatively in the medium where creativity has the most personal impact - print."

Stuff’s Chief Revenue Officer Andy Symons says the competition has its origins in demonstrating the value of print as a unique and effective medium for building trust across any audiences.

"I’ve always felt that digital and print together complement and reinforce each other for better outcomes, and the best advertising campaigns cleverly combine and leverage both. We’ll be looking out for agencies and brands who can demonstrate innovative and edgy creative work that delivers super effective and impactful results."

"Cindy lives and breathes creativity. We are really excited to have her taking the reins for this year’s competition," adds Symons.

Entries are open now until Monday 19 April 2021, with prizes awarded across three categories:

Best print campaign - $300k print advertising

Best integrated campaign - $100k advertising (print + digital)

Best digital campaign - $100k digital advertising

Rainger and Rolfe’s Seriously Spicy campaign for Texas Chicken scorched a win in the 2020 competition which was judged by international advertising icon Sir John Hegarty.

For further information including full judging criteria, and to enter, visit www.paperplanes.stuff.co.nz