Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 08:44

Proudly New Zealand owned and operated since 1963, New World is no fish out of water when it comes to backing our team of five million.

For two special weeks, New World’s ‘Buy NZ, Go NZ’ campaign backs the Kiwis on our shelves and the Kiwis out on the Hauraki Gulf…we just might have to wait a couple more days to shout ‘Go Team Go’ at the tele or on the beach.

Customers can expect sharp prices on their favourite Kiwi brands, like Pic’s Peanut Butter and Proper Crisps, throughout the duration of the campaign so when the time does come, they can celebrate and cheer the boat on the water in both style and savings.

New Zealand knows a thing or two about competition and giving fans what they want. That’s why throughout the ‘Buy NZ, Go NZ’ campaign, simply buy one of the ‘Buy NZ, Go NZ’ products, swipe your New World Clubcard and be in to win one of five epic and exclusive New Zealand holidays. Trips to Dunedin, Rotorua, Nelson, Queenstown and Gisborne are up for grabs because when you Buy NZ, you can Fly NZ…when appropriate at the right Alert Levels that is!

New World’s ‘Buy NZ, Go NZ’ campaign runs from 1-14 March, but we’re proud to back Kiwis and Kiwi communities every day. For more information on participating brands visit https://www.newworld.co.nz/, @NewWorldNZ or check out the latest mailer.