Sustainable BOP Charitable Trust welcomes govt discussions on Whakatane Mill

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 09:11

Sustainability Bay of Plenty welcomes government discussions to pivot WhakatÄne Board Mill into Sustainable Packaging Options.

Sustainable Bay of Plenty Trust is strongly supportive of the WhakatÄne Board Mill being repurposed to produce more sustainable packaging types, such as value-added cardboard products that help to remove single use plastics from circulation.

Sustainable Bay of Plenty spokesperson Glen Crowther says that "the Board Mill reportedly has unique intellectual property in this space that will result in the removal of thousands of tonnes of single use plastics and laminated board from circulation every year. We ask central government to investigate this technology and how the Mill can be supported to commercialise it in the near future. This would not only retain people’s jobs at the Mill, but also accelerate our transition away from single use plastics."

Sustainable BOP understands the WhakatÄne Board Mill is already making moves towards sustainability by investing in research and development of compostable product lines to replace the polymer coated cardboards commonly used in the food industry. If central government supports those efforts to enter this new and rapidly growing niche market, it could help to cement the Mill’s future in the Eastern Bay.

One of the key goals of Sustainable Bay of Plenty Charitable Trust is to support the development of a low carbon circular economy. Crowther said "We are aware that the closure of this mill would have a big impact on many in the town, with it being the largest private employer in WhakatÄne that supports many other businesses. It is vital that all options are investigated to prevent an unnecessary closure. We hope the government will support the Mill, Toi EDA and WhakatÄne Council to find an optimal solution."

Sustainable BOP agrees with Toi EDA that a sustainable wood processing sector is one of the keys to our regional prosperity. The proposed mill closure is just a symptom of the wider issue.

"We can’t keep increasing our carbon emissions, growing more pine trees to try to offset those emissions, trucking the raw logs to the Port, fumigating them with toxic methyl bromide, exporting them to Asia, and then buying back some of the processed products produced by subsidised industries using cheap coal power. That’s bad for our economy and terrible for the environment. We need to start walking the talk and embrace a sustainable future here in this region."