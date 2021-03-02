OPPO to reveal flagship device at online global launch

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 13:59

The world-leading smart device brand, OPPO, will announce the launch of its high-end, billion colour flagship smartphone, OPPO Find X3 Pro. Building on the success of Find X2 Pro, OPPO marries breathtakingly high-end design with best-in-class technology across the board. The global Find X3 Series launch event will be streamed live via OPPO’s YouTube channel at 12:30am NZT on 12th March 2021.

At OPPO INNO Day 2020, OPPO announced its ground-breaking 10-bit Full-path Colour Management System as part of its commitment to experiential excellence. Now, the technology is ready to be shared with the world in OPPO Find X3 Pro.

OPPO’s Full-path Colour Management guarantees high quality at every point when it comes to colour. The results are true-to-life, evocative and relay rich visual experiences from capture to encoding, storage, decoding and display.

The Find X Series has always been ahead of the curve, combining human-centric design with OPPO’s unwavering passion for innovation to benefit humankind. OPPO painstakingly focuses on the full-spectrum of colour management on the OPPO Find X3 Pro with everything from high-impact enjoyment, eye safety and accessibility.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro isn’t just a colour powerhouse, its screen also delivers excellence across resolution, screen refresh rate, and high dynamic range content, bringing users the clearest, most accurate, smooth, and comfortable display to date.

Committed to capturing the moment, OPPO Find X3 Pro’s camera capabilities have been tuned to empower photography and video capture at the highest quality across a range of scenarios.

Additionally, OPPO Find X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 Mobile Platform, which brings exceptional 5G experiences and incredible performance, creating a symphony of highlights to excite and delight with every curve, swipe and tap.

Morgan Halim, Managing Director at OPPO New Zealand says the Find X3 Pro launch is an exciting time for everyone at OPPO.

"The Find X2 Pro was something we’re really proud of and the latest technology integrated on the next generation Find X3 Pro will raise the bar even further as it achieves the premium experience. We can’t wait to showcase this device and continue building our flagship series in New Zealand."

Join the global online product launch event to #AwakenColour at 12:30am NZT on 12th March on OPPO’s YouTube channel and stay tuned for more information on the local launch dates in New Zealand.