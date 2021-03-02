Anderson Lloyd expands employment law offering with new partner

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 14:40

To expand its employment law offering, Anderson Lloyd has appointed Ashley-Jayne (AJ) Lodge as Partner of its Employment Law team.

Based in the firm’s Christchurch office, AJ will co-lead the expanded department alongside Dunedin-based partner John Farrow.

AJ’s attraction to Anderson Lloyd was the firm’s reputation and ambition to have a supportive, inclusive and high performing culture along with an alignment of its values with her own. AJ is excited about Anderson Lloyd's focus on a sustainable, agile, and lean and connected workplace and the firm's commitment to continue to innovate in these areas.

She brings with her over 10 years’ experience in employment law, which includes ongoing involvement with the New Zealand Law Society Employment Law Committee and the New Zealand Law Society Canterbury and Westland Employment Law Committee.

Her ambition is to offer an innovative, tailored working process to clients that breaks away from the traditional professional services approach.

"Employment law is about people, so a strict legalistic approach doesn’t work. I like to understand the culture, structure, and feel of an organisation to be able to best support our clients through difficult and often complex workplace issues.

"I am also passionate about providing tailored services to clients that works best for them, including ongoing education and remote advisory services. The global pandemic has changed the way many businesses operate, and I enjoy exploring and engaging in alternative working solutions with our clients."

After 3 years’ operating as the sole partner leading Anderson Lloyd’s National Employment Law Team, John Farrow is thrilled to have AJ on board and believes her unique skillset and experience will expand the Team’s offering.

"I’m confident AJ will bring a new approach and way of thinking to employment issues, - with unique solutions informed by her diverse career experience. Our combined skillsets set us in good stead to provide joint advisory at a national level," says Farrow.

The pair is looking to strengthen Anderson Lloyd’s employment law presence across New Zealand, with a particular focus on the Canterbury region, where they believe there is a significant opportunity to educate key industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism on the intricacies of employment law relevant to their workforce.

"Many key industries in the Canterbury region rely on having a flexible and/or migrant workforce. The areas of law that govern such flexibility, including variable contracts and availability provisions, are complex and constantly evolving as our societal and economic circumstances change. We see real potential here to educate these businesses, so they are able to take a proactive, rather than reactive approach.

"COVID combined with the increasing number of Millennials and Gen Z in the workforce means the expectations of work and the workplace have changed. Businesses are navigating an evolving economic reality, alongside an evolving workforce, and we look forward to guiding our clients along the way," says Lodge.

The Anderson Lloyd Employment Law Team has expertise to assist employers, employees and HR professionals with all workplace law matters, including day to day management of employees, restructures and redundancies, employee claims, advising on and providing representation in human rights matters, privacy, workplace health and safety, and employment agreements and policies.