CEO update: B+LNZ’s response to MfE report on sequestration

You may have seen media stories about the Ministry for the Environment’s (MfE) report on the extent of sequestration happening on sheep and beef farms - a report that arrived at significantly different figures from research commissioned by Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) in 2020.

You can see our media release here. https://ae1f72f6834842588d5b67360930c13b.svc.dynamics.com/t/t/ewDN64jk5HvpSSEHKERuu9h1u7YNgj7xVLu5nYI3r8wx/RxxcHJtOoOWdWvO8Ax6ucWX1aDxcSnk5PFTMDwwBDvIx?targetUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fbeeflambnz.com%2Fnews-views%2Fblnz-mfe-report-sequestration-important-contribution-conversation

MfE’s report lives here. https://ae1f72f6834842588d5b67360930c13b.svc.dynamics.com/t/t/v76UiVYpxvY6JxyXyXpWHPnfanZtq9um2O9V2oJnRgIx/RxxcHJtOoOWdWvO8Ax6ucWX1aDxcSnk5PFTMDwwBDvIx?targetUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mfe.govt.nz%2Fpublications%2Fclimate-change%2Fnet-emissions-and-removals-vegetation-and-soils-sheep-and-beef-farmland

I wanted to share some of the key points of our response with you.

The MfE report is a useful contribution to the discussion about quantifying and recognising sequestration. Our report prompted MfE to do this work and MfE has now acknowledged the significant scale of sequestration happening and that farmers should be credited for it.

Even using a very conservative approach, MfE have concluded that 33 percent of on-farm emissions are being offset by vegetation.

MfE’s figure of 33 percent is also sequestration primarily derived from the 1.4 million hectares of native forest on sheep and beef land, which is hugely significant as farmers are currently unable to get most of this recognised in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

We stand by the peer reviewed AUT research we commissioned. The key thing is that we’re able to compare and contrast the different approaches and that the analysis continues to evolve to become more accurate over time.

The two reports use different methodologies and we’re further analysing MfE’s report. We’ll be engaging with MfE and MPI on how we build off the two pieces of research going forward.

MfE’s report included emissions from harvesting and land clearance without factoring in replanting, where the AUT report focused on sequestration from existing vegetation and biological emissions. This could be an area of further analysis, including the scale and effect of replanting of harvested forests.

MfE used different mapping approaches to estimate what forest was present on sheep and beef farms. B+LNZ will continue to advocate for more granular information about the scale of planting on sheep and beef farmland, and ultimately farm-scale analysis, to be employed.

MfE’s report discounted small blocks of planting throughout sheep and beef farmland, including shelter belts and riparian planting. B+LNZ disagrees with this approach as our understanding is smaller blocks of vegetation within a farm are, across the sector, significant.

Next steps

We’d like to see more Government investment in research to achieve granularity on-farm of vegetation assessment and quantification of sequestration.

It’s critical that farmers are credited for the sequestration happening on their farms and B+LNZ will continue to advocate for this through He Waka Eke Noa. It needs to be at farm level so individuals are incentivised and rewarded for their work.

It’s also important that we understand the amount of replanting occurring on farms. B+LNZ will be soon be releasing independent research into the amount of planting/replanting that has occurred across New Zealand over the past few years, including wholesale farm conversion into carbon farming.