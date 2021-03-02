February 2021 new vehicle registrations strongest on record - MIA

Tuesday, 2 March, 2021 - 16:58

Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that the February 2021 figures are the strongest for the month of February ever. Registrations of 12,358 were 8.0% up on February 2020. Year to date the market is up 7.1% (1,735 units) compared to the first two months of 2020.

"The February market has benefitted from recent stock arrivals and a resilient local economy where New Zealanders continue to spend what might otherwise be spent on international travel on new vehicles".

Key points

Overall, February 2021 registrations of 12,358 vehicles were up 8.0% (920 units) on the same month in 2020.

There were 181 pure electric vehicles, 80 PHEV’s and 752 hybrid vehicles sold for the month.

Registration of 8,634 passenger and SUVs for February 2021 were up 9.1% (723 units) on February 2020, while commercial vehicle registrations of 3,724 were up 5.6% (197 units) compared to February 2020.

The top three models for the month of February were the Toyota Hilux (786 units), followed by the Mitsubishi Outlander (594 units) with the Ford Ranger in third place (542 units).

Market leaders in February / 2021

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 16% market share (2,020 units), followed by Mitsubishi with 13% (1,608 units) and Kia in third spot with 8% market share (1,047 units). Ford was a close fourth with also with 8% market share but only one unit behind (1,046 units).

SUV and passenger vehicle sales February / 2021

Mitsubishi was the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 13% market share (1,099 units) followed by Toyota with 12% (1,051 units) and then Kia with 12% market share (1,047 units).

The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were the Mitsubishi Outlander (594 units) followed by the Kia Sportage (369 units) and the Kia Seltos (361 units).

Commercial vehicle sales February / 2021

Toyota regained the market lead with 26% market share (969 units) followed by Ford with 17% (615 units) and Mitsubishi third with 14% market share (509 units).

The Toyota Hilux regained the top spot for the month of February as the bestselling commercial model with 21% share (786 units) followed by the Ford Ranger with 15% share (542 units) and the Mitsubishi Triton in third place with 13% market share (468 units).

Segmentation - Growth in the Smaller SUVs

The top spot for February 2021 went to the SUV Compact vehicles with 22% share followed by SUV Medium also with 22% market share and then the Pick Up/Chassis 4x4 segment with 14% share.