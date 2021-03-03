New technology solution to increase operational efficiency - Mitre 10

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 09:55

Reflexis Systems (now part of Zebra Technologies), a leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, today announced that Mitre 10 New Zealand Ltd has selected Reflexis Real-

Time Task Manager, Reflexis Q-Walk and Reflexis Mobility to simplify work, enhance front-line communication and empower productivity to deliver a frictionless omnichannel customer experience.

Mitre 10, New Zealand’s largest home improvement retailer with 6,000 team members across 84 stores, will leverage Real-Time Task Manager’s simplified processes, built-in intelligence and intuitive mobile-first interface to increase transparency and communication business-wide. Mitre 10’s field management team will use the mobile Q-Walk solution to streamline the on-site auditing process, enabling more efficient collaboration amongst team members, allowing them to spend more time with customers.

"We chose Reflexis Systems and Zebra Technologies to support our modernisation project due to its world-class Reflexis ONE™ platform and history of supporting large retailers across the globe," said Andrea Scown, Chief Operating Officer, Mitre 10. "We have confidence these advanced software solutions will facilitate superior communication by creating a direct feedback loop between stores and our support center, particularly around implementation of new initiatives. All of these details will make it easier to do business across the co-operative."

Reflexis ONE™ will bolster Mitre 10’s mobility strategy, a crucial component of its business transformation, by arming store managers and team members with real-time data via Reflexis Mobility functionality. This will permit the team to update work schedules, assign tasks and address real-time store execution challenges without leaving the retail floor.

"Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager and Q-Walk will empower Mitre 10 to simplify work throughout the organisation, enabling store associates to elevate the customer experience," said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Software Solutions, Zebra Technologies. "Our technology will serve as a cornerstone of its modernisation project and further establish Mitre 10 as a leader in the home improvement industry."

KEY TAKEAWAYS

