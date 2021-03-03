Wage subsidy returns - BusinessNZ

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 12:36

BusinessNZ has welcomed the announcement that the Wage Subsidy will be available nationwide from this week.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said the extension of the Wage Subsidy recognised the loss of revenue experienced by businesses in other parts of New Zealand because of Auckland’s level 3 restrictions.

"The need to assist employers to protect employees’ jobs has become greater as the lockdown restrictions continue," Mr Hope said.

"Many businesses are finding their financial health slowly slipping away, and the Wage Subsidy is one means by which they can help safeguard the ability to pay staff over this difficult time. It is one of the support resources available that can help firms begin to focus on recovery in future."