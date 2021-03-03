LINZ seeks feedback on new fees for survey and title services

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 14:10

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is calling for submissions on proposed new fees for survey and title services offered through the Landonline system.

The fees recover costs for survey and title services and ensure LINZ can maintain and improve services for customers - mainly people who buy, sell or develop land and their professional advisors.

The fees have not changed since 2011 and need to increase to recover the future costs of providing the services.

The proposed title fee increases will add about $10 to $40 to the conveyancing cost of buying or selling a house and about $500 to the cost of lodging survey data for a small subdivision (involving two primary parcels and three easements), for example.

Robert Muir, Acting Deputy Chief Executive Property Rights, says the new proposed fees will recover the costs of ongoing maintenance and enhancements of Landonline.

"We are modernising Landonline and we are already offering benefits to our customers, such as streamlining notification of ownership and title changes, and providing online public access to land information. The proposed new fees will allow us to continue to build new services that add value and make things easier for our customers.

"The proposed fees will also ensure a fairer allocation of costs between our survey and title services," he says.

The consultation document outlines all the proposed fees: www.linz.govt.nz/about-linz/what-were-doing/consultation.

Submissions can be made to feesreview@linz.govt.nz.

Consultation closes at 5pm on Friday 9 April 2021.

Any new survey and title fees are likely to be in place by September 2021.