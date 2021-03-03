Hybrid Toyota Yaris leads way to sustainable future

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 15:42

Toyota’s hybrid Yaris hatch, just announced as European Car of The Year, is also proving that large numbers of efficient hybrids can make a large difference to reducing carbon emissions.

Neeraj Lala, Toyota New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer, says if the automotive industry is to transform from internal combustion to full electrification over time, hybrid technology represents a crucial step to enable that shift.

"We started on the hybrid path many years ago with the Prius and now we are successfully introducing this technology into popular mainstream vehicles such as the Yaris, Yaris Cross, CHR, Corolla, Camry, and RAV4."

"Being named European Car of the Year is acknowledgement not only of the Yaris Hybrid’s class-leading safety, style and drivability, but also is a massive endorsement of hybrid’s role to play in the transition from petrol to zero emission cars," he says.

In winning European Car of the Year, the Yaris defeated two shortlisted fully electric vehicles from Fiat and Volkswagen, and the new Land Rover Defender. The judging panel praised Yaris’ hybrid electric technology for its smooth driving, low emissions, and accessible pricing, illustrating why 80% of European Yaris customers opt for the hybrid version.

Yaris Hatch, Yaris Cross and GR Yaris were named category winners in the NZ Autocar Car of the Year awards, with the Yaris brand winning the overall Car of the Year award. Stuff also named the Yaris its Car of the Year for 2020.

The Yaris is a finalist in the 2021 World Car of the Year which was announced yesterday.

"Toyota New Zealand supports the Government’s role as the exemplar and standard bearer for action on climate change," says Mr Lala.

In New Zealand, 701 Yaris Hatch Hybrids have been purchased since its launch here in May 2020-, including fleet purchases by government ministries.

"it is encouraging to see these government ministries moving quickly to adopt the Government’s low carbon procurement policy and support the move to a carbon-neutral public sector by 2025."

-To the end of February 2021