NZ medical company’s answer to government’s scrapped covid tracking card

Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 - 16:19

A New Zealand medical company says it has the answer to provide the government with the most effective covid tracking technology.

Today the government scrapped its planned covid card tracking technology card.

Jupl, co-founded by pharmaceutical scientist Sir Ray Avery, says it can supply the government with wearable covid watches, based on Samsung hardware and with Jupl’s medical monitoring system.

The Jupl watch app can track and trace people in MIQ quarantine facilities and infected people in home quarantine.

"Our Jupl covid technology premise for the prevention of community transmission of covid is simple. But we have worked with governments in recent years and we are keen to talk to their key covid medical people ASAP to make this work for all Kiwis," he says.

Avery says the government’s covid card was doomed to failure in the MIQ setting because it missed the key objective of being able to reliably monitor people’s movements and their adherence to wearing the device .

Last year, he approached the government to supply Jupl wearable covid watches based on Samsung hardware and Jupl’s medical grade cloud-based monitoring system to track and trace people in MIQ quarantine facilities and infected people in home quarantine.

"We never heard back from government but if they accepted our proposal, once people entered the quarantine facility, they would be issued with a Jupl wearable watch which would track their movements 24/7.

"Unlike the covid card, we can tell when people are wearing the watch and if they take it off, we can call them to make sure they are at the same location as their watch.

"We can also geo-fence (perimeter) the wearer to ensure they only go into the permitted areas of the MIQ or do not leave their house.

"We can also do breadcrumb track and tracing within a few meters to see where the people have been and the duration of time they have spent in these places.

"We can significantly reduce the risk of covid community transmission if we can reliably track and trace covid-infected people’s movements. This is not only during quarantine, but for a designated period following release into the community.

"We can also take immediate action if they take off their wearable or stray outside of their geo-fenced perimeter during home quarantine.

"The Jupl wearable is basically a phone on the wrist so the wearer can call for help if needed and all call centre calls may be recorded.

"In terms of reliability the Jupl technology has been battle-tested by aged care facilities, domestic violence and remote worker organisations in New Zealand, Australia and the US," Avery says.