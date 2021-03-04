ProCare adds two practices to transition ownership programme

Thursday, 4 March, 2021 - 14:22

ProCare Network Limited has expanded its transition ownership programme with the purchase of two general practices in Auckland: OneCare Health, which has a clinic in Papatoetoe and another in Otahuhu; and Mt Smart Medical Centre, which is located in Onehunga.

ProCare took ownership of OneCare Health after owners Kim Wright and Dr Douglas Baird decided to seek new opportunities.

Doug Baird says that both he and Kim agreed when considering selling that ProCare’s experience and ability to support the practice, both clinically and with business support, would ensure the long-term sustainability of the practice.

"Together Kim and I felt that ProCare’s philosophy of nurturing younger doctors in to practice management and ownership was something that we are passionate about and feel is important for New Zealand’s primary care landscape."

Mt Smart Medical Centre’s former owner Dr Guy Naden said, "when I was considering selling the practice I was motivated by the idea that ProCare will in time transition the practice to new clinical owners and retain the ‘family doctor’ style general practice which suits the high needs community the clinic serves."

The purchase of the two new practices follows ProCare’s acquisition of Kaipara Medical Centre in late 2019 and is part of the organisation’s ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable, independent ethical ownership of general practice.

ProCare’s interim CEO and CFO Tony Wai says as the new owner of the three practices ProCare is committed to supporting quality general practice that best serves the needs of the practice population and local community.

"We’re very excited about the purchase of OneCare Health and Mt Smart Medical Centre, which is part of our strategy to support independent and clinically led general practice via our Elevate transition ownership model.

"With the existing practice teams and our ProCare team we will work together to establish thriving practices which in time can be transitioned to the next generation of clinical owners".

"We’re really proud of what we have achieved since purchasing Kaipara Medical Centre in late 2019 and along with the Kaipara team we have established a model of care which serves the unique requirements of the community but at the same time is sustainable.

"It was always our intention to be the interim owners before transitioning the practice into new clinical ownership and we’re actively working towards that now."

ProCare is keen to hear from GPs nearing retirement or thinking of selling their practice as well as the next generation who may have an interest in general practice ownership.

Rachel McLeay, ProCare Commercial Manager, says "we understand that GP owners are often really connected to their patients and community and selling can be an emotional process, it can take a really long time to feel comfortable with handing over ‘their baby’. We really encourage people to come and talk to us as soon as they have the first thought about retirement or selling."