Increased supply pressures reported for home building projects in Auckland - Stats NZ

Respondents were asked about their perceptions of COVID-19’s impact on building projects in the December 2020 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

About 6 out of 10 respondents from home building projects in Auckland reported an impact on the availability of materials and/or equipment. This was the most common issue in the December 2020 quarter for these projects and was a slight increase on the September 2020 quarter. An impact in at least one of the five categories available (cashflow, cost, availability of labour, availability of materials and equipment, and on-site productivity) was reported by around 7 out of 10 respondents of home building projects in Auckland.

Apart from supply-side issues faced by residential projects in Auckland, the impact of COVID-19 appeared to have dropped in the December 2020 quarter in most categories.

The percentage of respondents for non-residential projects that reported COVID-19-related issues with costs and productivity dropped by 19 percentage points in the December 2020 quarter, compared with the September 2020 quarter.

Results from the June 2020 quarter survey showed many building projects had reported delays due to COVID-19. These delays were mostly coming from shifting COVID-19 alert levels and in particular the level 4 nationwide lockdown, directly impacting productivity. Delays experienced in the December 2020 quarter were now more likely to come from resource constraints, particularly with labour and materials.

See Impact of COVID-19 on building projects.

COVID-19 alert level timeline and implications for construction

All non-essential work stopped during the alert level 4 lockdown. Construction was allowed to continue at alert level 3 and below, although each level had its own requirements and implications.

For information on COVID-19 and construction see the COVID-19: Building and construction sector guidance from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

Methodology

The insights shared here reflect the opinions of respondents to the Quarterly Building Activity Survey. A total of 5,119 building projects were included in this analysis. Around one-third of these projects were in Auckland.

Additional questions were included in the survey for the first time in the September 2020 quarter. These were included to better understand the perceived impacts of COVID-19 on building projects, and the ways in which building projects have been impacted. As a result, direct comparisons on impacts and impact severity is not possible with results from earlier quarters.

These insights do not reflect any information around how survey respondents may be responding to COVID-19 and its effects, or how their perceptions relate to the value of building work put in place. The effects of COVID-19 are varied and often project-dependent, and results may change over time as circumstances and perceptions change.

Building projects may take many quarters to complete, so it is possible that some responses could reflect the impact of COVID-19 across multiple quarters.

