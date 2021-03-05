Over $500,000 invested in a single day in IU charging's equity crowdfunding campaign

Friday, 5 March, 2021 - 12:30

In just one day, over $500,000 has been invested in Invisible Urban Charging, currently equity crowdfunding through PledgeMe. The investments in question were made yesterday, pushing the campaign well beyond its $500,000 minimum target.

Over 100 New Zealanders have now invested in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure company, which launched its investment campaign last week.

"We were eager to have Kiwis join us on our growth journey, and have been overwhelmed with the support so far", says IU Charging Co-founder Jake Bezzant.

"We had opted for the equity crowdfunding route because we wanted to give friends and family the opportunity to invest in us. Having so many members of the general public invest too is a huge bonus."

Since the launch of the equity campaign, both founders have been actively speaking with interested investors, also taking questions via their equity crowdfunding page on PledgeMe.

Nigel Broomhall, Co-founder of IU Charging, has been impressed with the high-level questions they have been receiving.

"It’s great to see people really delving into the nitty-gritty of everything we do, from practical questions about our product to the diversity of the IU Charging team. It shows that they are seriously considering their investment, which is exactly the kind of people we want on board", says Broomhall.

Now that the minimum raise of $500,000 has been met, the founders hope to reach their maximum target of $2 million, with 17 days left on the campaign.

IU Charging’s equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on 24 February at 6pm NZDT and has raised $845,000 of a $2 million maximum goal, which represents 20% of the company. Shares are $1 each with a minimum investment of $1000. The campaign closes on 22 March at 6pm NZDT.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/446