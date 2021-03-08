Money skills for women offered in new workplace course - CFFC

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 06:55

A new course to help women become more confident with money has been launched to mark International Women’s Day on 8 March.

Sorted Women is produced by the Commission for Financial Capability (CFFC), which runs the financial guidance website sorted.org.nz

The head of the CFFC, Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson, says COVID-19 has thrown into stark relief the need for a money course designed for women, by women.

"Our research shows that women have suffered the most from job loss during the pandemic, which comes on top of other economic disadvantages they suffer throughout their working life," says Wrightson.

The gender pay gap still sits around 9.5%, and women tend to be the family members who take time out of the workforce to care for children or older relatives, meaning they arrive at retirement with less. CFFC research shows women are less aware of their KiwiSaver settings, less confident at investing, and fewer women than men seek financial advice.

"Yet we also know that women are more often the ones juggling money to keep a household running, and shouldering the stress that comes with that," says Wrightson.

Sorted Women provides a safe and non-judgemental space for women to learn money skills that will help close the financial knowledge gap many face.

Offered to workplaces as a two-hour workshop or a two-day course run by a CFFC-accredited woman facilitator, Sorted Women covers:

The unique situations women face and strategies to overcome them

Ways for women to improve their financial wellbeing and get ahead financially

Ways to comfortably talk about money

Investing basics

"We encourage employers to book a workshop or course to support their women staff members, and encourage women to ask their bosses to contact us," says Wrightson.

"Women view money differently to men - for us it’s as much about providing for our loved ones as building a nest egg. This course tackles financial inequality head on and helps empower women to achieve their goals, including planning for the retirement they deserve."