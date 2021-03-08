US dairy sector looks to technology to tackle methane emissions - Rabobank

Monday, 8 March, 2021 - 12:36

Technology and economic incentives for methane reduction on US dairy farms are advancing, rapidly paving the way for US dairy producers to make meaningful progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the sector, according to a new report by agricultural banking specialist Rabobank.

In the report, A Reduced-Methane Future for Dairy: Meaningful Progress That's Economically Sustainable, Rabobank cites two primary sources of methane emissions on US dairies.

"Manure is one source, which can be mitigated by using anaerobic digesters that capture the biogas from manure pits or lagoons. The relatively recent ability to clean and upgrade the emissions captured in these digesters and turn it into biogas or renewable natural gas is driving a boom in investment and development. The primary economic incentive for these projects is the value of the low carbon fuel standard (LCFS) credits that are generated by virtue of the renewable nature of the fuel," the report says.

"The other source is enteric emissions - the belches that occur as a by-product of ruminant digestion, which can potentially be reduced through feed additives and supplements that impact the digestion process with the cow."

According to the report, methane digester technology is well established and continues to evolve and improve, while feed additives to reduce enteric emissions are quickly developing and progress is being made towards regulatory approval and scalability.

The report says US dairy brands are in a good position to reduce emissions within their supply chains through methane digesters, feed additives or both. Premiums could be added for milk from farms where methane reductions are achieved to help meet carbon reduction credits for the company and to incentivise and pay for on-farm adoption of these practices. However, eventually, farms that choose not to implement GHG-reducing technologies where possible may have trouble finding a favourable market for milk.

Implications for New Zealand

Rabobank Head of Sustainable Business Development, Blake Holgate said while the context differs in the US, the report does highlight it’s not only New Zealand dairy producers who are looking at how they can reduce on-farm emissions.

"The US and New Zealand dairy industries have different regulatory policies, available incentives and infrastructure, however, we do see common ground in that dairy producers in both countries are looking at ways to make meaningful progress in reducing the sectors GHG emissions in an economically-sustainable way."

Mr Holgate said while US developments related to anaerobic digesters had minimal relevance to New Zealand - due to a lack of the type of market incentives available in the US - developments related to feed additives were of more significance.

"The active ingredients in these feed additives that aim to reduce enteric methane emissions range from synthetics to seaweed, garlic and lemongrass and trials are showing some promise. For example, trials of the 3-Nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP) synthetic supplement developed by Dutch company Royal DSM, (marketed under Bovaer) are showing emissions can be reduced by up to 25 per cent. 3-NOP is expected to be approved for use in the EU in 2021 and is currently going through early investigational studies in the US," he said.

"The success of the Bovaer trials has already caught the eye of Fonterra and, in January this year, the dairy co-operative announced they are teaming up with Royal DSM and will be trialling the product in New Zealand’s predominantly pasture based dairy systems."