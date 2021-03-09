ABC Business Sales launches new Aged Care division

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 08:30

ABC Business Sales is launching a new specialist business division for the sale of Aged Care Facilities throughout New Zealand.

ABC Business Sales is partnering with Bennett Realty in this new business.

Bennett Realty has specialised in the sale of rest-homes, hospitals, dementia care units and villages throughout NZ for more than 20 years, and will now operate under the ABC Business Sales brand.

ABC Business Sales managing director, Chris Small, says they are delighted to partner with an agency of Bennett Realty’s calibre and expertise in this specialist area, and is confident their entry into the market is well timed. "The potential for growth in this specialist market is strongly linked to New Zealand’s aging demographic trends which will continue to grow over the next two decades."

Sue Bennett of Bennett Realty is New Zealand’s most experienced and leading broker in the sale of aged care facilities.

Bennett will lead the new Aged Care division and says her vision is to make ABC Business Sales the new market leader in this field.

"Most importantly I want ABC to become the go-to agency for anyone in this market. We’ll achieve this as a result of the expertise, knowledge and professionalism we display. Buying and selling aged-care facilities is a very specialised process." Sue Bennett will be joined by Aged Care specialist Jeremy Warner Warner has more than 10 years’ financial industry experience, within the aged care sector in both New Zealand and the UK and will bring his unique skillset to what he identifies as a very high-growth industry.

"Career changes require a great deal of consideration and confidence, so having the opportunity to work alongside market leaders like ABC Business Sales and Sue Bennett was key in my decision making. "I’m very motivated to bring my specialist banking skillset of structuring deals into what is a niche market with specific requirements."

Small says being able to complement Sue’s expertise and experience with Jeremy’s skills and enthusiasm was crucial to the new division’s formation. "A further point of difference will be its ability to operate nationwide, combining the scale and resources of ABC with Sue and Jeremy’s reach and networks," says Small.