Habitat for Humanity kick starting 33 families' home ownership journey

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 13:56

In this coming week three Hamilton families will realise a dream - to sleep in a house they will one day own.

These families, along with 30 others, are kick starting their journey towards home ownership, thanks to Habitat for Humanity in New Zealand who has partnered with Government under the Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) programme to build 33 homes across New Zealand in the next 18 months.

"Our vision is simple; we believe everyone deserves a decent place to live. The PHO programme is one way we can enable this to happen for low-to-medium income families, who have the ability to pay rent but for a range of reasons are unable to secure a mortgage from a bank at this point in time," says Alan Thorp, Group Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand.

"We are extremely proud to be working alongside these families in a practical way to help them achieve housing security and stability. Ultimately, this is about empowering them to build a solid foundation for their whÄnau."

Habitat New Zealand will receive an $8.25 million zero-interest loan to partially fund the build of 33 affordable homes in the Waikato, Nelson, and Auckland regions as phase one of the Government PHO programme.

"We are excited to be partnering with the Government in a way which gives families a hand up. With almost 30 years of delivering a rent-to-own programme in New Zealand, we are one of Progressive Home Ownership’s largest and most experienced providers," says Mr Thorp.

"We can deliver at scale and are committed to providing opportunities for more families who are struggling with housing insecurity to have a place of their own to call home."

Habitat selects families for the PHO programme based on their housing need, willingness to partner and potential to fulfil the requirements of the programme.

One of the Hamilton future homeowners says this opportunity means they are able to put their hard-earned money toward their own home, and not be stuck in an endless rental cycle.

While another says the biggest barrier they face is the ability to obtain a home loan.

"Our family needs somewhere where we can eventually settle down. If we can pay rent and pay our bills, we can definitely pay a mortgage."