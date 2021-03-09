Habitat For Humanity and Progressive Home Ownership supply 'much needed homes'

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 15:04

Habitat For Humanity and Progressive Home Ownership supply communities with much needed homes Peak housing body, Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) is celebrating Habitat for Humanity’s partnership with Government under the Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) programme which will see them build 33 new homes across New Zealand in the next 18 months.

"We believe partnerships between Community Housing Providers and Government are the most effective way to get Kiwi families into their own homes. Here is proof of that," says Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) Deputy CEO Chris Glaudel.

A number of our members are working with the government on housing initiatives across the country that are tailored to meet the varying needs of different communities. Habitat for Humanity’s contract to build 33 new homes is a great example of what can be achieved with government support.

"We know that home ownership helps families build financial wealth but it also builds better connections within communities and better futures for our children. Too many families are being priced out of the private housing market and then finding themselves unable to access state-supported public housing. Progressive home ownership models such as Rent to Buy or Shared Equity offer families alternative ways to work towards home ownership that meet their individual needs and give them security."

We’re looking forward to the full implementation of the programme and the iwi/MÄori pathway to deliver solutions tailored to whanau aspirations. We see Progressive Home Ownership becoming an established part of the New Zealand housing system, delivering affordable homes to families while longer term efforts work to increase overall housing affordability."