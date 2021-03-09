DairyNZ events support environment and profitability

Tuesday, 9 March, 2021 - 15:08

DairyNZ events launching this week will help farmers achieve a thriving business while meeting environmental goals.

The nine Explore your Options farmer events are being held in March and April in Whangarei, Cambridge, Whakatane, Stratford, Dannevirke, Culverden, Taieri, Clydevale and Riversdale.

As part of DairyNZ’s Step Change project, these events help farmers learn from other farmers to improve water quality and reduce emissions, while growing profitability.

"The Explore your Options events are great for farmers to learn about opportunities and mitigations. This will help deliver a thriving farm business while meeting or exceeding environmental obligations," said DairyNZ farm performance general manager Sharon Morrell.

"Profitability is key because it informs farm decisions and enables options. It’s critical farmers can financially adapt to environmental commitments and future changes."

Farmers are committed to continue improving environmental performance, said Ms Morrell. "New Zealand is already the lowest emissions producer of milk in the world and we want to remain that way."

Step Change helps farmers understand their position, explore options, create an action plan and implement positive change.

Local farmers will host the events and will share their experiences and solutions.

For example, Whangarei farmers Andrew and Vicky Booth are reducing emissions by reducing stock numbers, using fertiliser more efficiently and retiring land.

Canterbury dairy farmer John Faulkner has actively reduced nitrogen use while improving profitability, and has an extensive revegetation and biodiversity programme underway.

The Explore your Options events will also help farmers understand the future of agriculture.

"Farmers will also learn about the changes ahead, including the new freshwater rules and climate change developments. Dairy farming is constantly evolving and we encourage farmers to come along to stay ahead of the game."