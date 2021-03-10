Countdown trials robotic locker to 'provide even more convenience for online shoppers'

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 09:37

10 March 2021: As demand for online shopping shows no signs of slowing down across the country, Countdown is trialling new contactless technology that kicks convenience up another notch for customers.

From today, shoppers at Countdown Cambridge and Countdown Pukekohe South can collect their groceries from the country’s first robotic temperature controlled locker. The two stores were chosen to trial the technology due to a massive increase in demand for Pick up orders in the last year.

The 10sqm units can hold more than 30 customer orders at a time. Countdown’s personal shopper team places the orders in the temperature controlled sections, and these are then sorted and dispensed automatically when a customer enters their unique code.

Countdown’s General Manager Brand and CountdownX, Sally Copland, says the robotic Pick up option is another step in Countdown’s quest to increase convenience for Kiwi shoppers.

"Our online customers are looking for ultimate convenience and choice for their grocery shopping - demand for both delivery and Pick up has rapidly increased prompting us to look into self service options to have Pick up orders ready in a matter of seconds," says Sally Copland.

"Our in-store customers will benefit as well with less congestion around the customer services desk and our team can do what they do best - helping customers.

"Launching this technology in New Zealand is exciting for our customers but what’s even more exciting is what it could mean for the future of grocery in New Zealand," says Sally Copland.

"We could see these compact units installed at transport hubs, other handy locations or small city-central nooks, bringing the supermarket to customers while they’re on the go and where it’s most convenient for them."

The new units are just one of the options Countdown is investigating for extra customer convenience with automated self-serve frozen, fresh and dry eLockers already installed in the car parks of its Auckland City, Newtown and Takapuna stores.

Orders will continue to be picked by Countdown’s dedicated personal shopping team who will load the groceries into the robotic locker ahead of customers’ chosen collection time.

"Our personal shoppers are fantastic, they’re trained to pick groceries as if they were shopping for their own family so our online customers know they’re getting the best of the best," says Sally Copland.

