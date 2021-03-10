Southbase Construction 'bolsters EDI capacity'

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 10:17

Following significant success over the past seven years, Southbase Construction is delighted to announce the appointment of a number of key roles to further bolster its Engineering Design and Innovation (EDI) business unit.

The EDI unit was established to respond to the increasingly complex design and construction requirements that are regularly faced within the industry. Southbase have fully embraced Building Information Modelling (BIM) and digital technologies to drive cost-efficiencies, improve long-term asset management, and identify design risks and issues early in the construction planning phase.

"Our well-established BIM technology is already proving invaluable to our clients, from cost estimation and phase planning, through to drone scanning and 4D modelling. We see an opportunity to further compliment these offerings with further digital capabilities", said Shawn Cunningham, National Engineering Manager.

The organisation recognises the pivotal role that innovation and technology will play in the constructure sector in the future and is positioning itself to further revolutionise and transform the way technology is used in the New Zealand construction.

The appointment of new Design Manager’s Maja Gibowicz, Egor Jivick, Isaac Holden, Kat Richards, and Design Cadet Katie Weekes, is a strong signal that the organisation is positioning itself to lead this evolution within the construction industry.

The new technical personnel will join the company’s existing technical specialists Benny Huang - Senior Innovation Manager, Sepideh Zoie - BIM Manager, Ruth Hutchison - BIM Coordinator, and Jaco Maartens - specialist Building Services Design contractor, under the leadership of National Engineering Manager and industry expert, Shawn Cunningham.