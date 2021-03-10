Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 11:59

Diversity Works New Zealand appoints Head of Membership Ola Ioane has been appointed into the role of Head of Membership at Diversity Works New Zealand.

"Ola’s wealth of knowledge and experience in relationship building and complex project management to address inequities in workplace, community and organisational development will be a huge asset to our mahi," says Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Maretha Smit.

"Drawing on his own lived experiences of exclusion, Ola is passionate about converting conversations about inclusion and fairness into meaningful action and, as such, he is ideally placed to lead the team that supports workplaces across Aotearoa New Zealand in their journey towards inclusivity."

Ola comes to Diversity Works New Zealand from the Counties Manukau District Health Board where he has been working in the area of Pacific Health as a workplace development regional programme co-ordinator and project manager.

He has a decade of experience providing solutions in the finance and health sector and has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the University of Auckland and a Master's degree in Business from the University of Queensland.

The son of hard-working migrant parents of Samoan and Fijian descent from the villages of Vaisala and Vaivase-Tai, Ola is active in the community and is a member of the Odd Family arts collective, a group dedicated to telling stories that engage the Pasifika community in conversations around mental health, trauma and family.

"I am really looking forward to joining such an established team of change makers and meeting and hearing the stories of our members," Ola says.

He will start the new role on 15 March.