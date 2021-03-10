Start-up aims to bring joy after death

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 12:58

A father suffering from cancer asked a radio show to send his daughter flowers every year after his death until her 21st birthday. It was hearing this story that father of four and Gone Gifts owner Adrian Gallagher says inspired him to launch the start-up.

"Death doesn’t need to be the end of making memories with your loved ones after you’ve gone," says Gallagher. "Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, life milestone, or a surprise gift, the opportunity to still bring joy to loved ones missing people they’ve lost is incredible."

Indeed, given we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, now is certainly a time when people will be thinking about their futures.

"We don’t like to think about death, but it comes to us all," says Gallagher. "But we give people the opportunity to help their friends and families grieve, to take special moments after death that they may otherwise not have had. Death is the end for the person, but for family and friends - life goes on. So we believe the departed can still be a part of those lives. Creating memories for years to come.

"You’d be surprised at some of the requests people have."

While GoneGifts.com isn’t the first business of its type, Gallagher says he is taking a different approach.

"Yes, there are similar businesses out there. Apps, online tools, digital subscriptions. But you’re dealing with faceless, emotionless technology."

While this does mean growing the business takes more time and effort, Gallagher says it is worth putting the personal aspect back into the business.

"We meet people, we talk to them, we try to understand what they want to bring to their loved ones after they’ve gone and help to make that happen.

"Once people think about what they can do to bring joy to the lives of people they love after they’ve gone, they can come up with some quite creative ideas. And we want to fulfil those dreams.

"Our mission statement is: Your Wish. Our Promise.

"That is what we do. Fulfil wishes."