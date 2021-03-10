Scenic Circle Hotel closures - Westland District Council

|
We have received news today that the Scenic Hotel Group will be closing its Hotels in Fox Glacier and Franz Josef due to the decimated international tourism market.
There is a significant oversupply of accommodation and tourism products in the region. Scenic have made a decision that will hopefully be for the betterment of the community.
This will allow smaller operators who do not have the strength of a National Group to benefit from the tourism dollars that remain.
Scenic is committed to Glacier Country and their General Manager, Brendon Taylor has expressed a commitment to the Group, continuing to promote the region where they can through redirecting online searches directly to alternative local operators. This is a life line that will help the remaining accommodation providers.
I want to express my personal thanks to the Scenic Hotel Group for taking what is a strategic move to reduce bed numbers thereby assisting every other accommodation provider in the Fox and Franz area.
Scenic Hotel Group is a large and successful hotel group that has invested on the coast since the 80s. Council has been saying since March of 2020 that there were 80% too many beds and 80% too many cafes in the Franz/Fox area. This move will bring considerable benefits to those remaining.
This follows a move made recently by ZIP who have taken out one set of motels for accommodation for their predator free South Westland Project.
This is a wonderful gesture from Scenic Circle which will help every business and ensure Scenic Circle will be in a position to reopen when the markets change, our thoughts are with those staff that may be impacted by the closures.
