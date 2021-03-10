WayBeyond appoints Sophie Stanley to Head of Global Markets

Wednesday, 10 March, 2021 - 17:33

New Zealand company WayBeyond has named Sophie Stanley as Head of Global Markets, emphasizing expansion and importance of the global customer base.

"Sophie has created fantastic opportunities for our business and it’s great to have someone with such a strong industry background in a pivotal and important role," says CEO Darryn Keiller.

"In addition to her leadership of our global market growth strategy and working directly with some of the world’s largest growers, Sophie is also a valued member of our senior leadership team. We are delighted that she has been invited to speak (virtually) at this month’s Global Tomato Congress being held in the Netherlands. She will present on how leveraging data and an open platform can fuel drastic improvements in farm productivity and profitability. This is just the beginning of where I see Sophie going in her new role."

Previously the Head of Product Marketing for Autogrow; Ms. Stanley was born into a farming family, is a Nuffield Scholar, and was previously Vice President of farming financial company Figured-USA. With over seven years in the agricultural market, WayBeyond’s solutions are giving Ms. Stanley an exciting new challenge.

"I’ve always been passionate about the industry and my new role gives me the opportunity to drive our transformational technology message forward into new markets including U.S., Mexico, Canada, Australia and Europe," explains Ms. Stanley.

"What we’re creating with FarmRoad and Folium are the most innovative solutions on the market and I’m incredibly proud with what we’re achieving towards our vision of sustainable crop production."

Registration for the Global Tomato Congress is FREE. Ms Stanley’s session on future technologies is from 14.00 on 16 March (Central European Time).