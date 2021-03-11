EROAD adds 'further capability to management team to support growth ambitions'

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 09:31

Transportation technology services company EROAD Limited (NZX/ASX: ERD) today announces that has added further management talent to support its growth ambitions within North America and Australia.

EROAD is pleased to announce the appointment of Casey Ellis to the role of President, North America. Casey has held significant senior leadership positions in the Transport and Logistics sector in North America, including 13 years at Uni-Group Ltd, where he was instrumental in their transformation to an agile, customer focused organisation. As President and Chief Operating Officer at Armstrong Relocation since 2019, Casey developed and implemented a growth strategy that has modernised and expanded their service, successfully capturing a significant share of a robust growth market.

This appointment has enabled EROAD to appoint Norm Ellis, who previously held the role of President, North America, to the newly created role of Executive General Manager, Enterprise, where he will lead and build out the company’s global capability in Enterprise sales working closely with the North America, Australia and New Zealand businesses. Norm has grown the North American business from 4,500 connected units to over 35,000 units in just three and a half years and his experience will greatly contribute to EROAD’s global Enterprise sales capabilities.

EROAD’s Chief Executive Steven Newman commented "The launch of ‘EROAD Go’ and ‘EROAD Clarity Dashcam’ has significantly extended EROAD’s platform to focus on winning medium and enterprise customers in North America and Australia. EROAD has identified approximately 11,000 fleets comprising some 2.62 million vehicles in North America alone where EROAD considers the value proposition resonates well and has a strong market fit. With Casey’s significant experience and Norm’s focus building out our global Enterprise sales capabilities we are in a stronger position to capitalise on that significant opportunity."

EROAD is also pleased to appoint Konrad Stempniak as General Manager, Australia. Konrad is an accomplished senior leader, who has held significant roles, most recently at Kennards Hire, across strategic operations, technical sales and new ventures. Working in Tony Warwood’s (Executive General Manager, ANZ) team, and being based in Sydney, Konrad will lead the Australian business to capture the significant growth opportunity in the Australian market.