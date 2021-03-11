New name and strategy for PEPANZ

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 10:38

The Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand (PEPANZ) has officially changed its name to ‘Energy Resources Aotearoa’ to reflect a new and broader strategic approach.

"This name reflects our move beyond solely representing upstream oil and natural gas providers to being the voice of a successful and sustainable energy resources sector," says Energy Resources Aotearoa chief executive John Carnegie.

"Our strategic focus is the best possible outcome for New Zealand by leading a conversation about balance in the energy mix - affordable, reliable and sustainable energy.

"Our vision is a successful and sustainable energy resources sector that makes New Zealand a better place, through and beyond the transition to lower emissions.

"In doing this we’re looking at the future of the energy resources sector as a whole, including locally-produced natural gas and oil, as well as other fuels and users."

The move follows a year-long process of consulting with members and stakeholders in the energy sector.

"We support the transition to lower emissions and want to play our part. Our aim is to partner with the Government, industry, and innovators to make this transition work."

More information on the change is available at our new website www.energyresources.org.nz.

Note to editors: Please note we will not be abbreviating our name to ERA as this is another organisation. We will be using "Energy Resources" as a shorter version if required.