Expert neuroscientist joins NZ brain food company Arepa

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 14:38

World renowned neuroscientist Professor Andrew Scholey joins Kiwi brain food company Ärepa to lead their 2021 research programme.

Scholey is known for heading up international research on the effects of food and plants on brain health and will support Ärepa’s goal to create the world’s smartest drink out of New Zealand.

Ärepa CEO and founder Angus Brown says to create the world’s smartest drink they need to bring on the world’s smartest people.

"Professor Scholey is the best in the business. He’s a leading international researcher into the neurocognitive effects of natural products and has published more than 250 peer-reviewed articles and we’re stoked to have him officially on the team," he says.

Having worked for food and beverage giants across the world, Scholey will ensure Ärepa’s clinical studies into its key New Zealand ingredients will be delivered at an internationally recognised level.

"We have four major research projects underway working with leading New Zealand universities and Crown Research Institutes which are looking at the effects of Ärepa’s patented formula on brain health and performance, which Scholey will oversee," says Angus.

Professor Scholey helped develop the original Ärepa formula with New Zealand Neuroberry blackcurrant and pine bark extract and says he’s always been fascinated with the company’s mission.

"I believe Ärepa has something special in the brain food space, their commitment to research-driven development is really impressive and their drink is one of a kind. This has potential to make a huge difference in peoples’ lives," he says.

Ärepa has published one clinical study to date and has four underway.