Stylish rural ‘bolt-hole’ holiday home with sea view heated pool up for sale

Thursday, 11 March, 2021 - 16:30

A stylish Kiwi holiday home surrounded by rural farmland and spectacular views of the Kaipara Harbour has been placed on the market for sale.

The five-year-old low-maintenance bach - complete with a solar-heated saltwater pool where swimmers can revel in unobstructed views for as far as the eyes can see - is located at Matakohe on the northern stretch of the Kaipara Harbour which delineates Auckland from Northland.

Offering a chance for its new owners to bask in the harmonious ambience of nature, the two-bedroom chalet-style dwelling sits on an elevated hillside peak encircled by some 7,690-square metres of grassed farmland - with unblemished views of the Kaipara Harbour just a few kilometres away.

The property’s substantial front ’lawn’ area comprises a tiered hillside flowing down onto the farmland below and ultimately the magnificent Kaipara - with the multiple sloping terraces opening up the opportunity for any new owner to plant their own fruit tree orchard or vegetable garden, or even seed a glade of native trees to further enhance the location’s enviable eco’ environment.

The large sliding doors in the family room literally ‘frame’ the views over the farmland leading down to the Kaipara Harbour. That vista continues in the undercover outdoor dining and entertaining space accessed by the deck running along the entire length in front of the home and ultimately to the home’s two bedrooms.

With a nod to classic Kiwiana-style holiday home living from bygone generations, the habitat’s modern and tastefully fitted-out separate bathroom and toilet rooms are accessed externally from the main living area - off the large deck area.

The enclosed pool area at the side off the rectangular-shaped retreat offers a taste of resort-style living - with oodles of space for deck chairs and day beds interspersed with pot plant shrub greenery and plenty of room to splash around with the inflatable toys.

The contemporary and immaculately presented 51-square metre residence at 107A Hall Road in Matakohe is now being marketed for sale at auction on April 21 through Bayleys Whangarei. Salespeople Catherine Stewart sand Lisa Pocklington said the home is ready for a new owner to enjoy.

"This is far more than a ‘bach’ - it’s more like a luxury casual retreat for the very discerning who enjoy the comforts of city living immersed in a rural surrounding," said Ms Stewart.

"The past year dealing with the fall-out from Covid-19 has taught us Kiwis many things - most notably the importance of ‘family’ being at the core of our lives, and that we have so much natural beauty and serenity to enjoy on our own doorsteps rather than having to travel abroad.

"The home at Hall Road amply epitomises those values by the case-load. It’s all about ‘you time’ - relaxing at what really is a low-maintenance lock up and leave holiday home where evenings on the deck are as long as the views of the horizon."

Appreciating the need for some big-city niceties of modern living, the home has internet connection and is being sold with TVs in both bedrooms and the living area, and the BBQ ready for a new owner to get steaks and sausages fired up in the last remaining balmy nights of summer or early autumn.

"In fact, it is being sold fully furnished - so any new owner just needs to bring the champagne, the beer, the antipasto platter, and the pool toys and they are ready to party… or just chill out," Ms Pocklington said.

Ms Pocklington said that for the romantically-inclined, the home had a private outdoor wood-fired bath to one side of the dwelling - allowing a user, or users, to soak up not only calming waters in a touch of ‘glam’ but also to bask in the sumptuous countryside and harbour views.

"The property’s paddock is fully fenced - allowing for pet farm animals to roam around the grounds if you choose," she said.

"The home itself is positioned well back from the road to ensure its privacy, and is built to last with shadow cladding, gently sloping long run metal roofing, aluminum joinery, and Outdure composite decking."

The property is conveniently located only 1 hour and 45 minute’s drive from Auckland, and less than 15 minutes to the small township of Paparoa - complete with a charming renovated country pub and a farmers’ market every Saturday.

Click here for more information on the property.

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/1020611